Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 18,074 Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 135,734 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,328,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 771,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTGX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

