Trexquant Investment LP Sells 6,638 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $73,243.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,333.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

ENSG stock opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $92.50.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.