Trexquant Investment LP Takes $357,000 Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,320,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,677,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVT stock opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Novanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.