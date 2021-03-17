TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 463,599 shares during the quarter. TripAdvisor accounts for 1.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $41,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRIP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. 43,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.53.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

