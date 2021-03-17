Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

