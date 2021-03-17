Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tupperware Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.51.

TUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

TUP opened at $27.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 over the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 318,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,321 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 226,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

