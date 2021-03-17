Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 in the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.