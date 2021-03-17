Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,984,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,111,561 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $61,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.