Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.06.

TWTR stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

