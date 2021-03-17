Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $500.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $424.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.35, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,951,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after buying an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

