U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 11th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,299,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 191,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GROW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,303. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

