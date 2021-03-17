U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) vs. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Head-To-Head Review

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Global Investors and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Moelis & Company 2 5 2 0 2.00

Moelis & Company has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.29%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Moelis & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $4.48 million 26.33 -$4.68 million N/A N/A Moelis & Company $746.53 million 4.85 $105.10 million $1.96 28.85

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Moelis & Company pays out 112.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Moelis & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 11.96% 6.06% 5.48% Moelis & Company 9.91% 23.47% 8.93%

Summary

Moelis & Company beats U.S. Global Investors on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

