U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Silica for the first quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from its expansion actions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost margins. Cost-saving actions should also support margins. However, higher capital spending associated with expansion are impacting the company’s ability to generate free cash flows. U.S. Silica is also witnessing some headwinds in the Oil & Gas segment. Lower frac activity and well completion activities are affecting financial performance of the Oil & Gas segment. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

Several other research firms have also commented on SLCA. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 2,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

