UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,562.31 ($20.41).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,289.80 ($16.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,269.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,375.19. The firm has a market cap of £64.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,238 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,235.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.