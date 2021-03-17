UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the February 11th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,563.0 days.

UCBJF stock opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.56. UCB has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UCB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

