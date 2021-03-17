UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $1,821,200.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.20. 1,847,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of UDR by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.