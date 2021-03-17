Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Under Armour worth $18,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Under Armour by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.