Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €27.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.64 ($32.52).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of UN01 stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €31.22 ($36.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 52-week low of €21.14 ($24.87) and a 52-week high of €31.28 ($36.80). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

