United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) CEO Benoit Laliberte Acquires 1,014,186 Shares

United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) CEO Benoit Laliberte acquired 1,014,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $30,425.58.

United American stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. United American Corp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Get United American alerts:

United American Company Profile

United American Corp, Inc, a marketing and sales-oriented telecommunications holding company, provides a suite of retail domestic and international voice and data products and services using voice over Internet protocol for small-to-medium sized business and residential customers in North America. The company offers HaitiDirect, a pre-paid long distance card product; and CarribeanONE, a long distance telecommunications termination route that provides wholesale call termination services for customers in various Caribbean countries.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.