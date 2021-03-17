United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United Bancshares were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of UBOH opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. United Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

United Bancshares Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.