United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce sales of $6.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.95 billion and the lowest is $6.37 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $27.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,982. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

