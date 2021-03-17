United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $314.86 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $323.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.