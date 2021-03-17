United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.46. United States Antimony shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 7,131,648 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other United States Antimony news, CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $529,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 950,000 shares of company stock worth $968,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Antimony stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of United States Antimony worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

