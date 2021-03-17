UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $2.11 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $3.22 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00003629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.17 or 0.00351166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

