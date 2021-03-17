Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of UEC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 123,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,245. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $579.26 million, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

UEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

