Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 8.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.95. 16,861,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 5,997,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $587.22 million, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 36,633 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Uranium Energy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

