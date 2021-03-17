USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0.2% This Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $9.37 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,776.45 or 0.03233388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021905 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 9,574,637,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,352,172,355 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

