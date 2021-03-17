USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $169.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 142.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 141.8% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $169.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,436.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $537.24 or 0.00919347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.00334432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031450 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002654 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.