Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 11th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 270,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $548,889.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 174.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Usio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Usio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Usio by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 484,223 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Usio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.19.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Usio has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $136.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

