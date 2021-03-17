UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Up 6.7%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 124,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 291,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The stock has a market cap of $56.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

