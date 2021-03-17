Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Trimmed by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 9.4% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $29,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,324 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,217,000 after acquiring an additional 680,664 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,223.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,304. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.