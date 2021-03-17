Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,581,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.5% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,125,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.82. 18,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,036. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

