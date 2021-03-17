Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 680,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the February 11th total of 956,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,889,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,422,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,996,000 after buying an additional 115,858 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,559,000 after buying an additional 342,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $113.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

