Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 689,300 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the February 11th total of 469,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,371,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $51.72.

