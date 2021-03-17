Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $219.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,944. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.23.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.