Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.20 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $750.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

VREX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. 265,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $912.18 million, a PE ratio of -40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.