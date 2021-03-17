Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.20 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $750.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

VREX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. 265,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $912.18 million, a PE ratio of -40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

