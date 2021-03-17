Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

