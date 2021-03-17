Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

VNWTF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 568. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

