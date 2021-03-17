Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Short Interest Up 29.5% in February

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 11th total of 6,780,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

