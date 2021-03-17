Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $28,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,627,024. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTR stock opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

