Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADMP. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 460,451 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

ADMP opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

