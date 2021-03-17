Veritable L.P. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,453 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Trex by 81.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Trex by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Trex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

TREX opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

