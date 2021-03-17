Veritable L.P. Sells 6,803 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

