Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kelly Services by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,956,000 after purchasing an additional 105,513 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 142,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $858.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

