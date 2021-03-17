Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

