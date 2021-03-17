Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,099 Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

