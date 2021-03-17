Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 683 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,044,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

