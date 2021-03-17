Veriti Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SITE Centers by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in SITE Centers by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price target on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.42.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,237,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 290,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

