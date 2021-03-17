Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.