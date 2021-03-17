Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $951.90 million, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

